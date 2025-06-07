Shocking Assault in Raipur: Girls Dragged, One’s Finger Bitten Off

Raipur: A group of boys attacked four girls, dragging them and biting off one girl's finger in Chattisgarh’s Raipur. The girls were on their way home from a birthday celebration late at night when unknown boys assaulted them in Raipur.



The incident occurred on Thursday as the girls were heading back from the celebration near Mahadev Ghat in the city. The attack escalated when one of the attackers allegedly bit off a girl’s finger. The victims, reportedly from Bilaspur and Korba, were violently confronted while travelling home.

After the incident, the girls complained to the police, although the rationale for the brutal act remains unclear. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the attackers assaulting the girls as they attempted to defend themselves.



In the footage, one boy is observed harassing a girl who tries to resist, after which additional boys join in to assault other members of the group. The video also depicts another boy dragging a girl, causing her to fall, and subsequently, two more boys further pull her along the ground. Another boy can be seen yanking a girl by her hair as she struggles to escape.