Shocking: College Girl Harassed in First-Class Mumbai Local Ladies Coach at Goregaon; Culprit Caught On Cam

Mumbai: A shocking incident took place at Goregaon Railway Station when a 19-year-old college student was subjected to disturbing harassment while traveling alone.

The young woman, on her way to college in Vile Parle, boarded the 10:44 AM train in the First Class Ladies Compartment. What should have been a normal journey quickly turned into a frightening experience.

According to a Reddit post, the woman sat near the window as the train arrived, only to be confronted by a man who passed by and made a creepy remark. Feeling scared, she tried to ignore him, but the man soon returned and began making more disturbing and inappropriate comments. To protect herself, she decided to record the man on her phone, hoping to document the harassment.

Sensing he was being filmed, the man moved away, but the woman continued recording as the train moved. Toward the end of the video, the man can be heard making another unsettling comment, although the woman couldn’t hear it clearly at the time. Fortunately, she managed to capture his face on camera.

The young woman is now feeling shocked, disturbed, and afraid. Her friend, who shared the incident on Reddit, is urging that the post reaches the Mumbai Police and the wider social media community to ensure the culprit is caught.

The post has received over 1.5K upvotes on Reddit. However, there has been no official comment from the police so far.

Reactions from Reddit Users:

Reddit users have shown their support and concern in the comments. One user wrote, "What happened is truly horrible, and your friend didn’t deserve that. But please don’t lose faith. It’s not perfect, but many people here care and speak up. The city has systems in place, and when we report and raise our voices, action is taken. Let's stand by your friend and make sure that man is held accountable. Upload the video on Twitter and tag Mumbai Police."

Another user, expressing anger, commented, "That guy needs some beating. Especially from girls. I hope someone teaches him a lesson soon."

A third user added, "I hope someday someone, at the right moment, teaches him a lesson."

One user, sharing concern for their own loved ones, advised, "I request everyone to keep pepper spray in their bag or pocket, where it’s easily accessible in case of emergency. Police and government aren’t doing their job of keeping citizens safe. Elites rarely face this kind of harassment. Even if they do, they have people to protect them or the police like private security. As an elder brother, I am always worried for my sister because I can’t always be there to protect her."

Women Helpline Number:

For women traveling alone on public transport, here are some important helplines and emergency numbers: