Shocking Video from Himachal Pradesh's Una Shows Man Tying Little Girl In Chain For Plucking Guavas, Later Apologizes

Una, Himachal Pradesh: A heart-breaking video is doing the rounds on social media where a man tied up a young girl for plucking guavas from his garden.

The incident occurred in the Una city of Himachal, where the man can be seen explaining to the person making the video that he tied up the child because she stole guavas from him. Much to the horror of the netizens, the child can be heard crying and pleading with the man and trying to free herself.

As soon as the video went viral, people were shocked at the brutal treatment meted out to the girl for a simple transgression and some even suggested legal charges be brought against the man.

One user commented, “She looks so traumatised, struggling to even speak without stammering. Kids are innocent, they don’t deserve this kind of cruelty at all. She looks like she comes from a poor family, maybe that’s why she was there, and she is still saying it wasn’t even her,” while another said, “We have lost touch with humanity treating such a small child like this is cruel kudos to you bhai for rescuing her and she terrified and this will live with her for rest of life.”

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Following the massive online backlash, the man finally apologized saying that it took some time for sense to prevail and he sees what he did was wrong. He also assured that this behaviour will not be repeated in future.