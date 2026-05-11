Youth Leaps Into ‘Badi Deg' At Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Gets Brutally Beaten By Crowd | WATCH

Ajmer: A shocking incident has surfaced from the renowned Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, where a mentally unstable youth was violently assaulted after entering the historic ‘Badi Deg’ (large ceremonial cauldron).

The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked widespread outrage on social media and prompted an immediate police investigation.

The Incident

The chaos came to light when a young man, reportedly in a state of mental distress, managed to scale the massive 16th-century copper cauldron known as the Badi Deg.

This vessel is traditionally used to cook large quantities of food for devotees during non-cooking hours; it serves as a site where pilgrims toss coins, currency notes, and other offerings as a gesture of faith.

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Eyewitness accounts and video footage show the youth sitting inside the cauldron amidst the collection of offerings.

However, the situation took a violent turn within seconds. Instead of being calmly escorted out, the youth was met with extreme aggression.

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Viral Footage Reveals Brutality

In the CCTV footage currently going viral across digital platforms, several men in Pathani suits and caps, some reportedly associated with local management or volunteers, can be seen surrounding the cauldron.

The footage captures the men reaching into the vessel to forcibly drag the youth out.

Once he was pulled to the ground, the situation escalated into a brutal physical assault. The youth was seen being punched, kicked, and struck repeatedly by the group.

Despite his apparent vulnerability and lack of resistance, the mob-like fury continued until bystanders intervened.

One person wrote, “Hamara to ye maanna hai gareeb nawaz ke dar se koi khali haath nahi jata agar koi insaan itna majboor ho gaya ke usko paiso ke liye dag me koodna pada to usko thode paise de Dene chahiye the na ke usko itni buri tarah se marna tha " (And we have to admit that no one goes empty-handed from the court of the Benefactor of the Poor—if someone is so desperate that they have to jump into a fire for money, then they should have been given a little money, right? Not beaten so badly)

Many users were heartbroken by the man’s apparent desperation, pointing out that the Dargah is a symbol of “Gharib Nawaz" (the Benefactor of the Poor).

Another user wrote, “Khairat ke paise ke liye oh green kurta wal banda usko mar raha hai jaise usne khairat ke paise ko apne baap ka maal samajh rakha hai??? Usko itna marna ek apradh hai, arrest him…" (That guy in the green kurta is beating him up for the charity money like he’s treating the charity cash as his own dad’s property??? Beating him that badly is a crime, arrest him…)

Police Action and Investigation

The Ajmer Police have taken cognisance of the viral video and are currently reviewing the high-definition CCTV feeds to identify the attackers.

The victim, whose identity has been withheld due to his medical condition, was rescued and shifted to a local hospital.

While he sustained multiple injuries from the beating, authorities have confirmed that he is alive and currently receiving treatment.

The incident has sparked a fierce debate online regarding the treatment of the mentally ill at religious sites.