'To Every Mother, Today Is For You': Mahindra Shares Heartwarming Video Of Vegetable Seller's Reaction To Son's CRPF Selection

Mumbai: Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a heartwarming video on the occasion of Mother's Day to applaud every mother who works to build her child's future.

The video, which is from Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, shows the emotional reaction of a vegetable seller when her son tells her that he has been inducted into the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The mother was sitting on a footpath, selling vegetables when her son, Gopal Sawant, arrived with the good news. He bowed down before his mother, putting his head on her feet.

The overwhelmed mother blessed her son, hugged him and kissed his face as both broke down in tears, unable to keep their emotions at bay.

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The mother struggled her whole life, selling vegetables on footpaths so that she could afford to send her son to school.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra said, “Gopal Sawant’s mother spent every day under the sun selling vegetables on a Maharashtra sidewalk just to keep his education on track. After being selected for the CRPF, Gopal went straight to the dusty Kudal footpath where his mom was working. In front of her vegetable crates, he fell to his feet and hugged her, both of them breaking down in tears."

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The industrialist said that the incident is a powerful reminder that behind every great achievement, there’s often a mother’s sacrifice.

Hailing women who build their children's future, Mahindra said, “To every mother who works to build her child's future: today is for you. Happy Mother’s Day.”