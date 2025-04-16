Mumbai Giving Apocalyptic Vibes: Internet Creeps Over Hand Dangling from Car Boot Prank

Mumbai: A video showing a suspicious hand hanging from the boot of a moving car sent shockwaves across Mumbai on Monday evening, triggering fear and widespread concern among citizens. The clip, which quickly went viral, appeared to show a human hand — raising fears of a possible kidnapping or murder.

The incident occurred around 6:30 PM as the car was travelling from Vashi to Sanpada railway station. Alarmed commuters captured the footage and shared the vehicle’s number plate with the police. Soon after authorities detained four individuals connected to the vehicle.

However, what initially looked like a horrifying crime turned out to be a marketing stunt. According to multiple media reports, police investigations revealed that the hand was a prop used as part of a promotional video for a laptop brand. The entire act was intended as a prank to grab attention online.

But the internet wasn’t amused. Netizens criticised the prank for being irresponsible and for causing unnecessary panic among the public.

A user wrote, “Kya kya karna padta hai sahab, report mein bade numbers dikhane ko. Another user said,“Criminal banana mein bahut scope hai, competition game is bad.”

A third user demanded legal action, writing: *“Strict action should be taken against the marketing team and the company owner. If such stunts become normal, real victims might not get help in time.”

Many called the video disturbing and creepy. Some even questioned the realism of the prop, with a user remarking, “Is it just me or does that hand look too real to be a mannequin?”