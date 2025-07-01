Shocking Video: White SUV Runs Over Young Woman in Roorkee, Driver Caught on CCTV

Disturbing video shows a white SUV running over a young woman who died on the spot. | Image: X

Roorkee: A heart-wrenching incident took place on the streets of Roorkee as a young woman was hit and killed by a white Renault Duster SUV, and the horrifying incident was caught on CCTV.

The shocking video has since gone viral across social media platforms, leaving viewers shaken.

The victim, identified as Kirti, a resident of Khanjarpur, was on her way to work on Sunday morning. The incident took place near Jadugar Road in the Roorkee Kotwali area during light rainfall.

In the now-viral CCTV video, Kirti is seen walking calmly with a red umbrella when the tragic accident happened. She pauses for a moment, possibly to let the car pass. But within seconds, a white Renault Duster SUV comes from the opposite direction and runs her over, pulling her under the vehicle. Although the driver stopped the car quickly, it was already too late.

Locals Rushed to Help

Passersby rushed to the scene and, along with the driver, attempted to pull Kirti from under the SUV. Unfortunately, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with many people demanding strict action against the driver.

Police Launch Investigation

Roorkee Police have started a detailed investigation and are closely reviewing the CCTV footage to understand exactly what happened.