Watch: E-Rickshaw Flip in Seconds After Speeding Bike Rams Into It But Netizens Blame Random Road Pillar

Viral Video: A video of a speeding bike crashing into an e-rickshaw has gone viral on the internet. The video shared by user gems on X, shows a young man in a black shirt riding a bike at high speed with a pillion passenger when they crash into an e-rickshaw that takes an unexpected turn on the road. The impact throws the rickshaw driver onto the ground while the biker and his passenger also fall hard on the road.

The widely circulated video has sparked heated debates online, with some blaming the e-rickshaw’s fragile build and sudden turn, while others point fingers at the biker’s reckless speed on a busy street. The incident has also raised concerns about the presence of a black pillar placed in the middle of the road, which the e-rickshaw driver reportedly swerved to avoid, leading to the collision.

Watch the Video:

Netizens React, Divided Over Who’s To Blame

One user commented, “Have you ever actually looked at the build quality of these e-rickshaws? Feels like they’re held together with hopes and zip ties.” But wait, it turns out it wasn’t a pillar after all. Here's what the comment mentions, “i had to watch the video 10 times to find out why a black pillar is placed in middle of the road, to avoid which the e rickshaw driver took a wild turn, only to find out that it's a watermark.”

Another countered, “Is this Germany? If not, why is the biker at such high speed? I don't see the e-rickshaw’s fault here.”

A viewer added that “Not only e-rickshaws, all auto rickshaws take up space like a four-wheeler but drive like a two-wheeler,” while pointing out that the biker “was riding like it’s an expressway.”