Shopping Just Got Smarter: Meet Schotti, AI Robot Helping Customers Pick Exactly What They Need | Watch

New Delhi: A humanoid robot working as a shop assistant in Germany, helping customers to select the product that they need, has become the talk of the town. A video of the robot, posted by Reuters has captivated netizens, as the “smart retail assistant”, now in its testing phase, may soon be a reality, reinventing our shopping experience, which was so far regarded as a mundane routine job for decades.

The video depicts that customers walking through the aisles of a store in Germany, being greeted not by any human employee, but by a humanoid robot named Schotti. The AI-powered robot is currently being tested as a smart retail assistant, indicating how artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming our shopping experience.

In the video, Schotti can be seen interacting with shoppers, guiding them through different sections of the store and helping them locate products. Equipped with advanced sensors, voice recognition technology, and AI-based navigation systems, Schotti responds to customer queries in real time and is capable of moving independently across the shop floor.

While some customers in the video appear amused and curious, many are seen actively engaging with the robot.

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Reinventing Shopping Experience

Though still in the testing phase, the robot's presence inside the German store show how the future of shopping may soon involve humans and intelligent machines working side by side to create faster and ‘smarter’ retail experiences.

The experiment highlighted how retailers across the world are now turning to AI and robotics to improve customer service and streamline operations. Humanoid robots like Schotti may bring about a more interactive and personalised experience to shoppers.

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Many experts in this domain are of the opinion that such AI-driven assistants may cut down on waiting times, improve product discovery, and even help stores manage staff shortages during peak hours. These robots may also be used to collect data on customer preferences and shopping patterns, allowing businesses to offer more targeted services and recommendations.