Shy But Adorable: Meloni’s Daughter Tries To Dodge Cameras, Wins Hearts At G7 | WATCH

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's daughter, Ginevra Giambruno, became an unlikely social media sensation during the G7 Summit after a video showed the 10-year-old trying to avoid the spotlight while accompanying her mother at an official welcome ceremony.

The viral clip, shared widely on social media, captures Ginevra staying close to Meloni as world leaders arrived for the summit. As photographers crowded around the venue, the young girl appeared shy and uncomfortable with the attention, often holding her mother's hand and attempting to stay out of camera view.

Ginevra could be seen standing behind Meloni during greetings and official interactions, seemingly using her mother as a shield from the flashing cameras. Her natural reaction quickly resonated with viewers online, many of whom described the scene as relatable and endearing.

While the summit was centred on discussions involving global economic and geopolitical issues, social media users found themselves talking about the candid mother-daughter moment instead.

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Many users noted that Ginevra's behaviour reflected how most children would react when suddenly surrounded by dozens of photographers and television crews.

Watch the video here:

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The annual G7 Summit, hosted in France from June 15 to 17, brought together leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, along with representatives of the European Union, to discuss pressing international challenges.