Shy But Adorable: Meloni’s Daughter Tries To Dodge Cameras, Wins Hearts At G7 | WATCH
A candid video of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's daughter, Ginevra Giambruno, trying to avoid photographers at the G7 Summit has gone viral, with social media users praising the 10-year-old's relatable and endearing reaction to the spotlight.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's daughter, Ginevra Giambruno, became an unlikely social media sensation during the G7 Summit after a video showed the 10-year-old trying to avoid the spotlight while accompanying her mother at an official welcome ceremony.
The viral clip, shared widely on social media, captures Ginevra staying close to Meloni as world leaders arrived for the summit. As photographers crowded around the venue, the young girl appeared shy and uncomfortable with the attention, often holding her mother's hand and attempting to stay out of camera view.
Ginevra could be seen standing behind Meloni during greetings and official interactions, seemingly using her mother as a shield from the flashing cameras. Her natural reaction quickly resonated with viewers online, many of whom described the scene as relatable and endearing.
While the summit was centred on discussions involving global economic and geopolitical issues, social media users found themselves talking about the candid mother-daughter moment instead.
Advertisement
Many users noted that Ginevra's behaviour reflected how most children would react when suddenly surrounded by dozens of photographers and television crews.
Watch the video here:
Advertisement
The annual G7 Summit, hosted in France from June 15 to 17, brought together leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, along with representatives of the European Union, to discuss pressing international challenges.
As diplomatic meetings continued behind closed doors, it was Ginevra's quiet attempt to stay away from the cameras that ended up stealing the spotlight online.