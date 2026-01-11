Sky Turns Pink In Birmingham | Know Real Reason Behind The Mysterious Glow

West Midlands: People were left amazed in Birmingham, UK, after the sky glowed in a shade of bright pink. Stunning visuals showed buildings, trees and vehicles bathed in pink colour, as snowfall added to the charm of the scene. As breath-taking pictures went viral on social media, both eyewitnesses and netizens were left wondering what caused the sky to turn pink. Here is the actual reason behind the 'pink' sky:

The strange occurrence took place during Storm Goretti, which is causing wintery conditions in the United Kingdom. However, the stunning pink view was not entirely a natural phenomenon.

The actual reason behind the light was the LED lights at St Andrew’s Stadium, the home ground of Birmingham City football club. Sharing a picture of a pink sky above and around the stadium, Birmingham City FC tweeted, “Pink sky at night, Blue delight.”

The LED lights, together with atmospheric conditions of low cloud and snow made the sky more reflective, hence causing nearby buildings, streets and trees to turn pink and purple. According to BBC weather presenter Simon King, cloud cover and falling snow meant the sky could be more reflective. The blue wavelengths of light are more easily scattered in the presence of snow, hence giving the appearance of a pink colour.

Stranger Things?

Netizens were left amazed by the images of the occurrence, with one saying, “Ye got the whole Birmingham trippin!” Another compared the sky to scenes of Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, saying, “Portal to upside down has opened. Beware of the demogorgons roaming nearby...”

Another quipped, “It's going to be a girl, everyone.” An X user said, "Somebody in another part of town would have been afraid of the sight in the sky and wondering if it was the end of the world."