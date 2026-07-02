'Sleep 10 Hrs, Watch Reel, Tell That Idiot to ...': Uber Driver Delivers Father's Taunt Along With Charger, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

In a now-viral video, an Uber delivery executive recounted an unusual parcel delivery in which he was asked to deliver not just a laptop charger, but also a father's sarcastic message for his son.

The light-hearted exchange has struck a chord with netizens, many of whom joked that Uber drivers have now become messengers for family drama as well.

In the video, the delivery executive narrated how he was assigned to deliver a laptop charger that a man had forgotten at home.

According to him, the sender, believed to be the recipient's father, requested him to pass on a message along with the parcel.

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'Today, I understood one thing. Everyone's father is the same. I went to deliver an Uber parcel. It was just a charger, but the story was different. The son had forgotten his laptop charger at home. His father sent it through Uber Parcel and asked me to tell that idiot, You remember to watch reels and sleep for 10 hours, but you don't remember your responsibilities,' the driver said.

Laughing over the incident, he added, “Now, along with Uber Parcel, we're delivering people's taunts too. You meet all kinds of people while delivering parcels.”

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Watch the Video Here:

‘Witnesses to Indian Family Dramas’: Netizens React

The video quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section with jokes and relatable reactions.

"Bruhh... new opportunity unlocked," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Uber drivers are the real silent witnesses to Indian family dramas. Next level."

A third user joked, "Guess the tip now includes a side of shade."