'Wife is an Influencer': Indian Family Accused of Vandalising Vietnam Restaurant After Staff Object to Children's Behaviour | WATCH

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an Indian family has been accused of vandalising a popular Indian restaurant in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City after staff reportedly asked them to stop their children from throwing tissues and plates around the dining area.

The allegations were made by the management of Bombay Bites, which claimed the confrontation escalated into verbal abuse, physical assault and damage to the restaurant's property.

Following this, the video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Sharing details of the incident, the restaurant's management alleged that two couples visited the restaurant, and the children accompanying them began throwing tissue papers inside the premises when a staff member politely requested the parents to stop the children, the family allegedly demanded that the employee apologise in front of the children.

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In a video shared online, a woman associated with the restaurant claimed the situation escalated further after the staff member apologised.

"The men were absolutely drunk and their children came and started throwing tissue papers. When our staff told them not to do this, they asked him to apologise in front of the children. Even after he apologised, they started hitting him and destroyed the property," she stated.

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The video also purportedly shows children running around the restaurant while the altercation unfolds.

Restaurant Says 'Influencer' Status Was Used to Intimidate Staff

In a detailed Instagram post, the restaurant alleged that the family attempted to avoid responsibility by claiming that one of the women was an influencer.

"They threatened us saying, 'Meri wife influencer hai,'" the management alleged.

The restaurant further stated that hospitality should never be mistaken for tolerance of abusive behaviour.

"A restaurant is not a playground. Our staff are not targets for anger or entitlement. Influence does not place anyone above basic manners," the post read.

The management added that guests from all backgrounds are welcome, but respect for staff and public property is non-negotiable.

Watch the Video Here:

Condemning the incident, the restaurant said civic sense is reflected in how people behave in shared public spaces rather than their social status or online following.

"Civic sense means teaching children accountability, respecting public property and understanding that rules exist so everyone can enjoy the space safely and comfortably," the statement said.

The restaurant also alleged that after the incident, negative Google reviews were posted against the establishment.

Video Sparks Outrage Online

The viral video has triggered widespread criticism on social media, with many users condemning the family's alleged behaviour.

One user wrote, 'Such gross behaviour displayed by this family. I hope your staff member is okay.

Second stated, ‘Shame, shame, shame.’

Another said, 'Call police and get them arrested.'

Forth commented, ‘Tag this influencer.’