'Sorry, I Can't Live With Ants': Woman With Phobia Of Ants Kills Self In Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Telangana, a 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after being overcome by an intense fear of ants on Tuesday. The incident took place at her residence in Sangareddy district. According to police, the woman was battling Myrmecophobia (fear of ants) since a tender age.

The young woman, who has been identified as Manisha, was married and also had a three-year-old daughter. It appears that she was alone at her home when she took the extreme step. When her husband returned home from work, the house was locked from inside. As per reports, he broke open the door with the help of neighbours. Thereafter, he found her body hanging from the ceiling fan with a sari. As per reports, police believe that she might have been distressed after encountering ants while cleaning the house.

The woman reportedly left behind a suicide note at her residence. The note read, “Sorry, I can't live with these ants…Take care of [my daughter].”

According to media reports, Manisha had received counselling at a hospital in the past regarding her intense fear of ants.

A case has been registered regarding the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

What Is Myrmecophobia?

An intense and irrational fear of ants is knows as Myrmecophobia. Panic attacks and anxiety are expected results when people with this phobia encounter ants or even think about them. Shortness of breath, sweating, rapid heartbeat and dizziness are other symptoms of Myrmecophobia. One of the causes that leads to the development of Myrmecophobia is a traumatic childhood experience with ants. Therapy and exposure can help in reducing the fear. Myrmecophobia is considered a rare specific phobia, unlike more common ones such as fear of heights or enclosed spaces.