State Barbers Of India: SBI ATM In Patna Turned Into Salon, Internet Says 'AnyTime Makeover'

Patna: A video of an SBI ATM in Patna’s Danapur being converted into a hair salon has gone viral, with many taking a dig at the State Bank of India. While some joked that customers now have the option to insert a card for a haircut, enter a PIN number for a shave, and use balance enquiry for a head massage, another quipped that this is how banks take a “haircut on loans.”

The bank reportedly rented out the space but retained the ATM signage outside, apparently leaving customers arriving to withdraw cash shocked to find barbers at work inside the closed enclosure.

“In Patna’s Danapur, a closed SBI ATM has been turned into a hair salon. The bank rented out the space, but kept all the ATM signage outside leaving customers shocked to find barbers cutting hair inside!” Ghar Ke Kalesh posted on X.

From 'Kesh Withdrawal' To ‘SBI Saloon Center’

The internet exploded with humorous responses on this episode, with one of them saying, “Good to see salon guy working good & post hours - unlike the ATM's bank.” Another responded saying, “They are diversifying. Need the side hustle.”

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Another user said in a light-hearted note, “Banks are used to taking haircuts.”

One of the users even suppported the idea, reasoning that it is an appropriate way of using the “available space.”

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“Actually, that is a good idea. No need for providing security for the ATM and decent way to use the available space,” he said.