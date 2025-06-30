“Still He Is Smiling… And It Breaks My Heart”: IndiGo Ground Staff’s Rainy Day Gesture Sparks Online Outpouring

Viral: Sometimes, it’s not about who holds the umbrella, but who gets to stay dry. A video of an IndiGo ground staffer helping passengers during heavy rain has gone viral, sparking conversations around kindness, everyday privilege, and quiet dignity at Indian airports.

The video, posted by IndiGo crew member @iammayuriarora on June 29, shows ground staff member Arun Charan repeatedly escorting passengers with an umbrella to keep them dry as they step off a plane, while he himself continues to get drenched. The clip, capturing small moments of service that often go unnoticed, has garnered over 4.3 million views and a wave of emotional reactions online.

But what particularly caught the internet’s attention was a moment where a male passenger took the umbrella from Arun and walked away without offering it back or even saying thank you, leaving Arun standing alone in the rain.

In her caption, Mayuri wrote, “It’s raining. He’s walked ten times to keep others dry. One man takes the umbrella without even sharing with him or saying thanks. And somehow, you feel ashamed… Let’s be kinder to those who serve us!”

Netizens Hail ‘Quiet Hero,’ Urge Kindness

Instagram users praised Arun’s quiet dedication and called him a “real hero,” with many expressing that the moment left them emotional.

“He deserves that many pat on his back and a hug for that smile!” one comment read.

“Still he is smiling.. and it breaks my heart,” another user wrote.

“His smile says it all..🙌🏼 That he is so used to this kind of selfish heartless behaviour,” another comment noted.

One user tagged IndiGo, urging, “Give the man and ground staff excellent quality raincoats, please. And this man deserves a significant bonus this month.”

Another summed it up: “Not all heroes fly the plane—some stand in the rain so you don’t have to.”

Desi Kindness in a Filtered World

In an India where airport rush and individual convenience often overshadow small courtesies, this viral clip is a reminder that respect and gratitude cost nothing. For many, a simple “thank you” or sharing an umbrella may seem trivial, but for those who work quietly so others remain comfortable, such gestures acknowledge their dignity.