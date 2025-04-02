Stray Dog Attacks Elderly Security Guard at Society Gate, Disturbing Video Emerges

Viral Video: A shocking incident has recently come to light, where a stray dog suddenly attacked a security guard stationed outside a residential society. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the security guard can be seen performing his duty at the main gate of the society. Several stray dogs are roaming outside the society. The watchman steps out of his booth and gently pats a white dog sitting outside when, suddenly, another dog rushes towards him and attacks. The guard tries his best to defend himself, but the dog continues to attempt to bite him. The guard manages to escape, but not before suffering serious injuries to his hand.

Watch the Video:

Social Media Reacts

The video was shared on X went viral on social media, and people are sharing their views. Some people are blaming the increasing number of stray dogs, while others are demanding a permanent solution to the problem.

One user wrote, "This is terrible. The government must do something about it. If this had happened to a child, it could have been deadly."

Sensitivity Towards Animals and Safety Measures

Many animal lovers are emphasizing the need for vaccination and proper care for stray dogs to prevent such incidents. Meanwhile, some people are arguing that the government should take strict action in such cases to ensure the safety of the general public.