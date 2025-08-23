Stray Dogs Attack Man in Maharashtra, His Dramatic Escape Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: A day after the Supreme Court allowed vaccinated and sterilised stray dogs to be released back onto the streets, a shocking CCTV video has surfaced on social media showing a pack of dogs attacking a man on the streets of Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra.

The incident, which occurred around 5 AM, was captured on CCTV and is now being widely shared on social media.

In the video, the man is seen walking alone on a dark road when six to seven stray dogs suddenly rush towards him from behind and begin attacking.

The man quickly hides behind a parked bike to protect himself. As the dogs continue to act aggressively, he pushes the bike toward them in self-defence.

Despite this, the dogs do not back off. The man then picks up a wooden board and uses it to defend himself.

Nearby residents, hearing the noise, come out of their homes and manage to drive the dogs away. However, the dogs return shortly after. The man again uses the board to scare them off, and they finally run away.

Officials said the man suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Following the incident, local residents demanded that the Municipal Corporation take strict action to control the growing stray dog problem in the area.

This incident comes just a day after the Supreme Court revised its earlier order regarding stray dogs. In the revised order, the court allowed stray dogs to be released back onto the streets after being vaccinated and sterilised, and stated that aggressive or rabid dogs must be kept in shelters.