Students Cross Collapsed Bridge Using Makeshift Bamboo Ladder in Jharkhand's Khunti | Video

Khunti, Jharkhand: A troubling video from Jharkhand's Khunti district has gone viral, showing schoolchildren using a makeshift bamboo ladder to cross a collapsed bridge. The video has since sparked concern and criticism online.

In the video, students can be seen cautiously walking on a damaged section of the bridge before crossing a wide gap with assistance from passersby. As they reach the collapsed part, the children climb up a bamboo ladder tied together by villagers to access the remaining stretch of the bridge.

Bridge Collapsed Due to Heavy Rain

According to media reports, the bridge over the Banai River near Pelaul village on the Khunti-Torpa main road collapsed on June 19 following heavy rainfall. Since then, vehicles have been diverted through alternative routes, but for many villagers without private transportation, reaching school or work has become a daily struggle.

Locals Made a Bamboo Ladder to Cross the Bridge

With no official repair work in sight, locals took matters into their own hands by building a wooden ladder at the broken site, a risky alternative now being used by children every day.

Many parents are left with no option but to allow their children to take this hazardous route, fearing that the longer alternate path would impact their education.

The video has reignited debates on rural infrastructure neglect, especially in monsoon-hit regions. Social media users have urged the government to take immediate action and repair the collapsed bridge to prevent a potential tragedy.

"It's not a collapsed bridge..It's an innovative way to provide Physical training to the kids," wrote a user sarcastically mocking the administration.

Authorities Respond

Responding to the growing criticism, in charge SDO Arvind Ojha said, "We have prepared an alternative route. We are also working to make it a double-lane road. We hope that the work will be completed within 2-3 days, and vehicular movement will begin."