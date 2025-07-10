BREAKING: Big Relief For Election Commission: Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Bihar Voter Survey

Updated 10 July 2025 at 15:33 IST
Big relief for Election Commission. The Supreme Court on Thursday heard pleas challenging the revision of electoral rolls and refused to stay the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.
In a key hearing ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Supreme Court asked the poll panel to consider clarifying whether Aadhaar, EPIC (voter ID) and ration cards could be accepted as valid documents during the process.
A two-judge bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi made it clear that the constitutional process of the survey cannot be stalled at this stage and scheduled the next hearing for July 28, just days ahead of the August 1 deadline for publication of the draft rolls.
Published 10 July 2025 at 15:09 IST