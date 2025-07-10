BREAKING: Big Relief For Election Commission: Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Bihar Voter Survey

Big relief for Election Commission. The Supreme Court on Thursday heard pleas challenging the revision of electoral rolls and refused to stay the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

In a key hearing ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Supreme Court asked the poll panel to consider clarifying whether Aadhaar, EPIC (voter ID) and ration cards could be accepted as valid documents during the process.