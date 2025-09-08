Updated 8 September 2025 at 18:54 IST
'Stupidity Pro Max': Viral Video of Man Making Reels on Railway Tracks Sparks Outrage
A viral video on social media shows a young man dangerously lying on railway tracks to film a reel as a train passes over him. The video has received widespread attention and sparked a wave of online reactions.
In a shocking viral video, a young man is seen lying down on railway tracks to record a reel while a train passes over him. At the beginning of the video, the man, who has yet to be identified, smiles at the camera, kneels, and lies flat on the tracks. As the train speeds over him, he stays motionless before being later seen celebrating with the person filming.
The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who goes by Nidhi Ambedkar and has since garnered more than 175,000 views, over 3,500 likes, sparking a wave of reactions.
Internet Calls it 'Stupidity Pro Max'
One user wrote, "Such reel creators must be jailed. These jokers are risking their lives and influencing others to do the same. Stupidity pro Max !"
Another user commented, "If a few people were taking a dump on the train... it would have been better."
A third user also wrote," Koi bathroom se hug deta iske upar to maja aata"
This isn’t the first such incident. Just three months ago, a 21-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Balotra district filmed himself lying on tracks while a train passed over him. The youth, identified as Kamlesh from Tilwara village, was later taken into custody by Balotra police hours after the video surfaced online. The 18-second reel, which quickly spread on social media, shows the young man lying face down between the tracks while holding his phone. The stunt quickly drew criticism for endangering not just his life but also potentially disrupting rail services.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 18:54 IST