'Stupidity Pro Max': Viral Video of Man Making Reels on Railway Tracks Sparks Outrage

In a viral video, a young man were seen lying on the railway tracks as train passes over him. | Image: x

In a shocking viral video, a young man is seen lying down on railway tracks to record a reel while a train passes over him. At the beginning of the video, the man, who has yet to be identified, smiles at the camera, kneels, and lies flat on the tracks. As the train speeds over him, he stays motionless before being later seen celebrating with the person filming.

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who goes by Nidhi Ambedkar and has since garnered more than 175,000 views, over 3,500 likes, sparking a wave of reactions.

Watch the Video Here:

Internet Calls it 'Stupidity Pro Max'

One user wrote, "Such reel creators must be jailed. These jokers are risking their lives and influencing others to do the same. Stupidity pro Max !"

Another user commented, "If a few people were taking a dump on the train... it would have been better."

A third user also wrote," Koi bathroom se hug deta iske upar to maja aata"