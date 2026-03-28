Sweet-Toothed Thieves! Truck Carrying 400,000 KitKat Chocolate Bars Stolen Before Easter

Geneva: With Easter around the corner, a bizarre heist has been reported in Europe where a truck full of 413,793 units of KitKat's newly-launched chocolate range was stolen during transit. The shipment, weighing approximately 12 tonnes, disappeared en route between production and distribution locations.

The vehicle had departed from Italy and was en route to Poland and was supposed to distribute chocolates across European countries along the route. The vehicle and its contents have still not been found. The heist is expected to cause shortage of KitKat bars in European stores ahead of Easter.

How To Trace Stolen KitKat Bars?

If the missing items enter into unofficial sales market across Europe, the products can be traced using the unique batch code assigned to individual bars. Consumers, retailers and wholesalers will be able to identify if a product is part of the stolen shipment by scanning the on-pack batch numbers. If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert KitKat.

The company has requested customers not to attempt to locate or retrieve the stolen goods or take any direct action.

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‘Criminals’ Exceptional Taste'

A spokesperson of Nestlé-owned KitKat confirmed the theft, saying, “We've always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT - but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate.”

‘Have a break, have a KitKat’ is the iconic slogan for KitKat bars.

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