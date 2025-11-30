'Minimum 17 years jail', Jokes Netizens As Swiggy's 'Best Dessert Tag' To Chocolate Ice Cream With Rice Combination Goes Viral

New Delhi: The netizens are losing their calm after Swiggy declared a picture of plain rice topped with melting chocolate ice cream as "best dessert" on its social media handle. Reportedly, the bizarre food trend was doing rounds on the internet where a woman was casually seen mixing the ice cream into the rice and eating it with her hands. The image did not go too well with the users, however, Swiggy joined the chaos and declared it the "best dessert'.

After the online food delivery platform picture of rice and ice-cream went viral in no time, it drew reaction from people all over the internet and people even demanded the removal of Swiggy's social media manager.

How The Internet Reacted

As the new viral food trend grabbed eye balls, one user while reacting on the food combination said, "Bhai pagal wagal ho gaya hai kya?” and even questioned who had appointed the social media manager for Swiggy. Several other users, irked by the 'best user tag' commented, “Minimum 17 years jail” should be awarded to those people who create such bizarre food trends.

Another user said Ye kya hai? Who is approving these posts? And plate kiski hai? on X as the post went viral in no time. A person wrote, “The plate said ‘don’t do this’ and they still did this. Calling this a dessert should be a federal offense. Even the ice cream is melting out of pure disappointment." A user also commented statig this is the only reason he uses Zomato.

Advertisement

Although the post did not go well with the users, yet it managed to garner 3.4 million views and has over 900 replies and reactions.