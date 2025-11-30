Election Commission Extends SIR Schedule By A Week; Final List Out on February 14

New Delhi: The deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been extended by seven days for all 12 states and Union Territories by the Election Commission of India (ECI), thereby giving additional time to voters to ensure their names are correctly included ahead of the upcoming polls. The decision follows repeated demands from the Opposition who sought more time for the process completion, as per reports.

In a three page order issued today (November 30), the Election Commission said that it has allowed one more week for poll officials to publish the draft list of voters. The election body under the revised timeline issued the fresh dates stating that the draft voter list will be now published on December 16 and the final list will be published on February 14, 2026.

The Enumeration Period has been extended till December 11, while the rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will also be carried out on the same day. The update of the Control Table and the preparation of the draft roll will take place on December 12, with the draft voter list published on December 16.

From December 16 to January 15, 2026, will be the revised period for filing claims and objections, and the notice phase (Issuance, hearing verification); decision on Enumeration Forms and disposal of claims and objections to be done concurrently by the EROS will take place from December 16 to February 7, 2026.

On February 10, 2026, the health parameters of the electoral rolls will be checked, and the Commission's permission for final publication will be obtained, scheduled for February 14.

Amid reports of booth level officers (BLOs) being under immense pressure as they go from door-to-door for the task, Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi this week, and urged the EC to reschedule the SIR exercise.

