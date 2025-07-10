Taliban’s Tourism Promo Featuring Guns and ‘Hostage’ Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

A Taliban-linked video inviting American tourists to Afghanistan has gone viral, drawing widespread backlash for its unsettling content.

Shared on Taliban-affiliated social media accounts, the video opens with a mock hostage scene that seemingly mocks the country’s global association with terrorism. What follows is an unusual mix of scenic Afghan landscapes.

Armed fighters are seen posing with Kalashnikovs, military parades featuring Taliban soldiers are showcased, and visuals resembling executions appear, shockingly paired with upbeat music aimed at promoting tourism.

The bizarre contrast has sparked outrage across the world, with many condemning the clip as one of the most disturbing and tone-deaf travel promotions ever released.

This unusual campaign comes as the Taliban continue their efforts to project a more “normalised” image of their regime since reclaiming power in August 2021. Despite their hardline reputation and restrictive policies, the group is now attempting to boost tourism as part of their broader push for international legitimacy.

However, the promotional video has triggered a storm of criticism online. Social media users have described the clip as “creepy,” “disturbing,” and “darkly ironic.” One viewer commented, “How can they promote tourism with images that look like war crimes?” while another wrote, “This isn’t a travel ad, it’s a warning.”

While the Taliban may be attempting to reshape global perceptions and attract visitors through carefully curated visuals, the deep disconnect between the message and the reality on the ground is hard to ignore.