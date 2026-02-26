Tea Craving Gets Risky: Passenger Uses Electric Kettle Inside Railway Coach, Sparks Off Safety Concerns | Watch

New Delhi: A video showing a woman using an electric kettle inside a train coach has set off concerns about safety on trains online, sparking fears that it may lead to electric fires.

As the post got widely shared online, some users pointed out that electric kettles should not be used during train rides as they are high-wattage appliances, and could lead to electric overload triggering short circuits. Several users have even asked the railway authorities to intervene.

“Using kettles is already banned on trains precisely because of fire/short-circuit risks. Awareness exists it's just that some passengers ignore rules. Enforce, don't just campaign,” one of the users wrote.

Another user went on the criticise the poor quality of tea that is served by the Railways. “This is not, Nawabi shauk.. but due to the taste & quality of the brown brew, which the vendors say is tea, being served in IR trains,” the lighthearted post read.

Pointing at beverage cravings when one is travelling on trains, an user said, “Coffee important hai.”

Calling the Railway Protection Force to strengthen security checks at railway stations, an user said, “Bring an end to stop such dramas by the passengers. Improve regular checks throughout the coaches frequently. Paste the coach assistance number so that the RPF guy can visit immediately over the spot.”

Another one suggested carrying a flask, instead of relying on an electric kettle while travelling. “Just carry a flask. My Thermos flask keeps drinks hot (atleast drinkable hot) for 12 hrs, and would take up less space in the bag,” he said.