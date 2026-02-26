'Tere Muh Mein Moot Doonga’: Railway Cop Thrashes Mathura Snack Vendor Over Delayed Tea Order | WATCH

New Delhi: A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable has been caught on camera allegedly abusing and physically assaulting a snack vendor at the Mathura railway station, in a shocking display of authority that has sparked outrage online.

The incident, which was captured on video and has now gone viral, began over a delay in serving tea to the officer.

In the footage, the vendor can be heard pleading with the constable, saying, "Itna time nahi Hai, sahab, hamare paas" (I don't have that much time, sir), as he hands over a milk bottle.

As the argument escalates, the vendor is heard saying, "Sir, main safai kar raha hoon" (Sir, I am cleaning), likely in response to accusations that he was sweeping water from his stall onto the platform, creating a slipping hazard. However, the constable, along with others at the spot, remained unrelenting.

Advertisement

Watch the Video Here:

The constable can allegedly be heard using abusive language, including saying, "Mooh mein moot dunga tere!" (I'll pee in your mouth!). He then moved closer, snatched a wiper from the vendor, and physically assaulted him while challenging him to step outside.

The vendor is seen attempting to clarify his actions, but the constable threatened to take him to the police station.

Advertisement