New Delhi: A moving car burst into flames within the Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway's airport tunnel, sparking widespread alarm. Thick, black smoke quickly filled the tunnel, severely limiting visibility and causing panic among other drivers. Thankfully, the occupants escaped in time, resulting in no casualties. A video capturing the intense blaze is now spreading rapidly across social media.

A fire broke out in a moving vehicle inside the recently opened Airport Tunnel on the Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway, filling the space with thick, black smoke. Delhi Police, who were stationed at the tunnel's entrances and exits for routine security, reacted immediately upon spotting the smoke and rushed to manage the scene.

Alert police officers promptly notified the fire department, and fire brigades were dispatched to the location. Meanwhile, the tunnel's integrated fire suppression system activated instantly, successfully containing the blaze and preventing it from escalating.

The intensity of the car fire filled the tunnel with smoke in mere minutes, prompting police to immediately halt traffic at the entrance for safety. While teams carefully evacuated everyone trapped inside, the incident caused significant disruption, leading to long traffic queues on the expressway that delayed commuters heading to the airport and their offices.

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Netizens reeactd

Following a dramatic vehicle fire in the Dwarka Expressway’s Airport Tunnel yesterday, social media has been flooded with praise for the tunnel's advanced safety features.

"Look what changes a stable government can bring to this country—India is truly shining," one user commented, reflecting the sentiment of many who viewed the automated response as a long-awaited upgrade to public safety.

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