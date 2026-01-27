Work-Life Balance Or 'Extreme Productivity'? Techie Fixes Bugs While Biking To Dhanushkodi, Internet Calls It ‘Real-Life ZNMD’ Moment | Image: Instagram

Dhanushkodi: While most travellers head to Dhanushkodi to soak in the views of the Palk Strait, one software engineer has turned the scenic route into an office crisis in the middle of the road.

A viral video showing a tech professional halting his motorcycle on the road to fix software bugs has taken social media by storm, earning the "Real-Life Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD)" moment.

The Breakdown

The footage, which has gathered millions of views on X and Instagram, shows the engineer in full riding gear parked in the middle of the road.

With his laptop resting on the fuel tank of his Royal Enfield, he is seen typing away as his fellow riders look on.

According to the post, a critical "Priority 0" bug was detected.

Rather than panicking or heading back, the "biker-techie" pulled over, connected his laptop and pushed the code fix right there on the road.

"Real-Life ZNMD" Moment

Thousands of users have compared the aesthetic of the video to the 2011 cult classic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, specifically the "Laila" philosophy of living in the moment, with a corporate twist.

"This is the ultimate dream," one user commented. "Fixing production issues with the ocean as your backdrop. This is what remote work was made for!"

"There is nothing ZNMD about this," another viral tweet read. “If you’re coding on a bike trip to Dhanushkodi, your work-life balance isn't a vibe, it's a tragedy.”

Another user stated, “ WFH: Work From Highway, with laughing emojis.”

“Please send this to his manager and get a Spot Award," stated another.