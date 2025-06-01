No Backup: Doctors In Telangana Hospital Use Mobile Flashlight To Treat Patients During Power Outage

A sudden power outage and a delay in activating the backup generator disrupted the doctors attending to the patients. | Image: X

Telangana: On Saturday, the health department suspended V Sridhar Kumar, the superintendent of Zaheerabad area hospital, following allegations of negligence. This action came after a video went viral on X, showing patients treated under mobile flashlights during a power outage at the hospital. According to officials, a sudden power outage and a delay in activating the backup generator led to severe difficulties for both patients and doctors.

Telangana Doctors Use Mobile Flashlight In Hospital

In the video, doctors are treating and attending to the patients in the dark emergency ward, using mobile flashlights to illuminate the room. The footage went viral, causing public concern and prompting questions regarding the hospital management. The health department was notified, prompting Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha to order an inquiry into the incident.

The investigation was carried out by the Sangareddy Collector and the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner. It revealed that a sudden power outage caused the disruption, specifically in the emergency ward. Though the hospital had a backup generator, there was a delay in switching it on, which created a temporary disruption of emergency services.

The health department issued new guidelines to all government hospitals across the state, directing superintendents to guarantee backup generators remain operational at all times to avoid a similar situation in the future.