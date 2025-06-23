‘Hands Off Iran’: Massive Anti-War Protests Flood Streets Across US After Airstrikes on Nuclear Sites

Massive Anti-War Protests Erupt Across US After Strikes on Iran Sites | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Massive anti-war protests were held across several major US cities on Sunday, a day after the United States launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, under Operation Midnight Hammer. The situation has further escalated tensions in the Middle East.

Cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington DC witnessed large crowds of protestors carrying banners that read: “Hands off Iran”, “No US-Israel War on Iran”, and “Stop the War on Iran”. Protesters marched outside the White House and at Times Square, chanting anti-war slogans and urging the Donald Trump-led administration to stop military support to Israel.

Social media platform X was flooded with visuals of people taking to the streets, calling on the US to avoid deepening the conflict.

‘Do They Have Permits?’: Netizens Question Protesters’ Presence on Streets

While many supported the protests, several netizens questioned whether the demonstrators had legal permission to gather in public spaces.

“Do they have a permit to march in the street like that? If not, why is it tolerated?” asked one user. Another wrote, “Do they have permits? Then arrest them. Charge them. Repeat.”

Other responses on social media included, “Nobody cares”, “Sad. Ignorant. Deviant.”, and “Amazing. Preprinted signs carried by the unemployed. Where oh where do they get the money to print all of those signs? Hmmm.”