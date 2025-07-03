Terrifying Landing at Portugal's Madeira Airport Sparks Chaos and Complaints | Video

Madeira Airport: A terrifying video captured a plane's dangerous landing at the Madeira Airport, an international airport in the civil parish of Santa Cruz in the Portuguese archipelago and autonomous region of Madeira. The video shows the aircraft swaying in high winds and bouncing after it touches down.

According to media reports, 49 flights were cancelled on Tuesday in Madeira, a popular tourist destination. The plane's landing is also said to have been affected by adverse weather conditions in the region.

Swaying Plane Video Goes Viral

Madeira Airport (FNC), one of the world's most dangerous airports, is known for its challenging runway, primarily due to its unique construction and surrounding terrain. The runway is partially built on a platform supported by pillars and is situated near cliffs, requiring specific landing approaches. Strong winds, particularly crosswinds, also contribute to the difficulty of landings.

The viral video has stunned users online, some of whom shared their own experiences landing on the archipelago.

"The definition of stabilized approach is a bit different when landing at Madeira. But this one might be outside of that expanded definition. Maybe," said one user, while another revealed, "Landing in Madeira had to be one of the worst moments in my life. That airport is as scary as hell. I felt the plane moving non-stop, and the landing was so bad, God.”

Another social media user wrote, “If the passengers disembarked from the plane on their own, and the plane was left in condition to fly again, the landing was a success...,” taking a jab at the often occurring incidents at the airport. '

Even local newspapers called the windy day a “nightmare” for travellers, with several planes being diverted to other airports.