Terrifying Video Shows 3 Elephants Rampage Through Ahmedabad Streets During Rath Yatra | WATCH

Ahmedabad: In a wildly chaotic incident that broke out today in the Khadia area during the 148ᵗʰ Jagannath Rath Yatra, three elephants lost control in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The elephants were part of the procession and suddenly became uncontrollable, triggering panic among devotees and stallholders. A series of videos have appeared online showing the elephants, decked up for the festivities, running on the road.

Reportedly, fire department, doctors, and police were present at the scene when people rushed away from the sight of the elephants. The chaos was quickly brought under control as the elephants were taken away.

Elephants Sparked Mayhem

The incident happened around 10:15 am in the morning when an elephant, the only male in the group of 18, at the front veered off from the procession route and strayed from the group, triggering the crowd to scatter in all directions while mahouts, forest department, and others rushed to restrain the agitated animal.

Reports suggest, the procession resumed shortly after the elephant was tranquilized as per the standard procedure. Female elephants were used to take the distressed animal away from the crowd. No injuries or fatalities were reported apart from the short chaos that the incident caused.

What Triggered the Chaos?