Thai Influencer Bank Leicester Dies From Alcohol Poisoning After Accepting Challenge to Drink Two Bottles of Whiskey in 20 Minutes

A social media influencer from Thailand, Thanakarn Kanthee, died after accepting a challenge to drink two bottles of alcohol in twenty minutes.

According to reports, Kanthee—who went by the name "Bank Leicester" online—died after rapidly consuming two bottles of whiskey at a birthday party in the Tha Mai district of Chanthaburi on Christmas.

Kanthee was 21 years old and reportedly had intellectual disabilities.

He had been offered 10,000 Thai baht (approximately ₹25,076) per bottle to drink 350ml bottles of Regency whiskey.

Already intoxicated when he accepted the challenge, Kanthee collapsed shortly after consuming both bottles. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The cause of death was cited as alcohol poisoning.

A video of the incident that surfaced online shows the crowd cheering as Kanthee loses consciousness and falls to the ground. Netizens have criticized the irresponsible behavior of those present at the party.

Police have arrested the individual who encouraged Kanthee to take the challenge. A pistol was recovered from him, and his mobile phones and SIM cards were seized. The man has been charged with reckless behavior causing death and sentenced to 10 years in prison along with a fine of 20,000 baht (approximately ₹50,152).

Before his death, Kanthee had made a social media post stating that he was driven by the need for money and hence took such extreme steps. The post, which has now gone viral, read, “I am willing to be bullied and insulted just to get scraps of money from rich people in order to provide for my family.”

Risks Involved

Medical experts have warned about the dangers of consuming large amounts of alcohol in a short time. High doses of alcohol can result in alcohol poisoning, which disrupts the vital functions of the body’s organs.

What is Alcohol Poisoning?

According to the official website of the Cleveland Clinic:

“Alcohol poisoning happens when excess alcohol in your bloodstream starts affecting life-supporting functions, like your breathing, heart rate, and consciousness.”

The website further states that alcohol poisoning is life-threatening and typically occurs when a large quantity of alcohol is consumed in a short period.

Symptoms of Alcohol Poisoning

1. Confusion and slowed responses

2. Vomiting

3. Slow or irregular breathing

4. Difficulty remaining conscious

5. Low body temperature

Ways to Prevent Alcohol Poisoning

1. Avoid binge drinking

2. Stay hydrated

3. Do not mix alcohol with medication