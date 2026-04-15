Thank You, UP Police: Rescue of West Bengal Girls Stranded by Bus Scammers Earns Praise Online | Watch

Gorakhpur Police recently came to the rescue of a group of girls from West Bengal who were duped by a bus operator.

According to the video uploaded by the girls, they paid the private bus operator Rs. 30,600 to travel from Bangalore to Siliguri. However, the bus dropped them off mid-way in Gorakhpur. The women then proceeded to repeatedly call the company that operates the bus but received no response from them.

Stranded in an unknown place, the girls sought help from UP Police who quickly sprung to action. The girls informed that Gorakhpur Police not only helped them get a refund from the bus company but also arranged transportation for them to help them reach Siliguri safely.

In the video, the women profusely thanked UP Police for their swift resolution of the situation which helped them reach home safely.

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The incident has gone viral on social media with many congratulating the police for saving the day. While one user commented, “Rare to see such quick and effective action in interstate scam cases! Full refund + police arranging a new bus. Kudos to Gida Thana and UP Police,” another wrote, “When a scam happened, Bengal's daughters reached out to UP Police...

And the police not only got the full money back, but also arranged a new bus. This is true service. UP Police, well done!”