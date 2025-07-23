Kartik Aaryan Gets 'Coldplayed' After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Video Of Actor 'Cheating' Goes Viral | Watch

Updated 23 July 2025 at 14:28 IST
Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera co-starring Ananya Panday. However, seems like when he is not on set, he is razzing around the hot topics on social media. Amid the controversy and virality surrounding the alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor shared a fun reel of him being ‘Coldplayed’.
Kartik Aaryan posted a funny reel on his Instagram with a caption, “Almost got Fired…” The video’s POV reads: “Fitness Freak, Kartik Aaryan, cough cheating on his diet, at the Coldplay concert last night.”
The video begins with a clip of a fan reaction screen at the Coldplay concert. Right after, Chandu Champion actor appears shirtless, eating chocolate. He quickly ducks out of the frame and returns holding dumbbells. His friends behind him cracked with laughter. The amusing video is a meme-style recreation of the viral Byron and Cabot clip.
Byron and Cabot were having a fun time at Coldplay's concert at the Gillette Stadium in Boston when the kiss cam caught them on the giant jumbotron, making them the centre of attention. Byron ducked and Cabot turned her face away. Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The internet exploded with reactions, and the pair found themselves under intense public scrutiny. In a follow-up video, Byron was heard saying, “Oh s**t, I hope we didn’t do something bad.”
Meanwhile, empathy for the pair and their families was mixed with plenty of snarky commentary and countless memes that circulated across social media. News reports said that the CEO Byron's LinkedIn account was deactivated after it was flooded by a wave of comments.
In the latest development, Byron has resigned from his role at Astronomer. The company addressed the situation on LinkedIn, stating that their “standards were not met.”
Published 23 July 2025 at 14:01 IST