'The jaw that dropped jaws': Circus Man Breaks World Record, Lifts 3 lifts Adults Using His teeth-WATCH

Viral Video: A circus performance in Taiwan has gone viral after a performer stunned the audience by lifting three people using only his teeth while hanging upside down.

In the video, the man is seen hanging high above the ground, gripping a specially designed mouthguard attached to a metal bar.

One by one, three fellow performers two women and one man are lifted into the air along with him. At the peak of the stunt, the man lets go of the bar with his hands, leaving the entire weight a staggering 185.80 kg (409.61 lb) supported only by his jaw.

The audience applauded as the performer held the weight steady for more than 10 seconds, meeting the requirements to break a world record.

Who Is Michael Radiff?

The man behind the incredible act is Michael Radiff, a strength performance specialist from the United States. He achieved the feat during a live show in Songshan District, Taipei City, officially setting a new Guinness World Record for the heaviest weight held with the teeth while suspended upside down.

Radiff’s journey to this record involved intense physical training, including exercises to strengthen his jaw, neck, and core muscles.

“It’s all about control and trust in your body,” he said in a statement. “You have to train everything not just your bite.”

The previous record stood at 130 kg (286.60 lb), set by Loretta Antal of Hungary in January 2024. Radiff’s new mark of 185.80 kg surpasses that by more than 55 kg.