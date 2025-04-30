'Their End is Near': Netizens Tear into Pak Senator Over 'New Babri Mosque in Ayodhya' Comment | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Pakistan has stooped to a new low amid its growing frustration over India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism. In a fresh controversy, Pakistani Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai triggered massive outrage after making a deeply provocative and communal statement regarding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“The first brick at the NEW BABRI Mosque in Ayodhya will be put by Pakistan Army soldiers, and the first Azaan by Pakistan Army chief General Munir,” Zai said addressing Pakistani parliament.

Her inflammatory remarks, seen as a direct attack on Hindu sentiments and a blatant attempt to communalize the Ayodhya issue, have drawn sharp criticism from Indians online. The senator's statement, viewed as hate-filled and regressive, comes at a time when Pakistan is visibly rattled by India’s diplomatic and strategic countermeasures against Islamabad’s continued support for terror groups operating within its borders.

Social media platforms are flooded with condemnation. Netizens tore into the senator for what many called "hatred" against Hindus and India’s sovereignty.

Backlash from netizens

Social media users called her remarks not just offensive but dangerous, especially at a time when regional tensions are already on edge

“Ram Mandir is a matter of Indian faith, not a playground for Pakistani fantasies. Keep your hate within your borders,” one user posted.

Another wrote, “I feel pity for Pakistan for having such rotten and shameless leadership. This is not confidence; it’s a death wish.”

A third commented, “Yeh logon ke paas ab kuch aur bacha hi nahi. When leadership becomes a joke, destruction is not far.”

India Remains silent, Pakistan stokes fire