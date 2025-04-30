Pakistan Goes on One Knee, Shahbaz Sharif Pleads UN to Intervene as India Strikes Back | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Gripped by fear that India might retaliate militarily after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley that left 26 people dead, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to the United Nations on Tuesday, pleading for urgent intervention.

Sharif held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, requesting the world body to step in and launch a "neutral investigation" into the Pahalgam terror attack. His outreach came amid growing speculation that India may launch targeted military action.

Soon after the call, Shehbaz took to X (formerly Twitter) to reiterate Pakistan’s “commitment to peace,” but with a warning. He said that Islamabad would “defend its sovereignty if challenged,” even as he condemned terrorism in vague terms.

His post notably avoided blaming any specific group for the attack or offering cooperation with India on investigating the strike, which targeted tourists in one of Kashmir’s most sensitive zones.

UN Calls for Calm, Restraint

In response, the United Nations urged both India and Pakistan to show “maximum restraint” and resolve the situation through peaceful means.

“The world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for those two countries and for the world as a whole,” said a spokesperson for UN, calling for dialogue and de-escalation.

UN Under Global Scrutiny for Inaction

The appeal for calm comes at a time when the UN itself faces global criticism for failing to act decisively in cases of terrorism and cross-border conflict. Several countries have questioned the UN’s silence in the face of terror attacks, including those with civilian casualties.

Critics argue that the world body has repeatedly failed to hold terror-sponsoring states accountable, including Pakistan, which has been accused by multiple international agencies of sheltering terror groups operating in the region.

Pahalgam Attack Triggers Alarm