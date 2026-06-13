They Forgot To Attach Safety Rope? Woman Dies After Being Thrown Off Bridge Without Cord During Bungee Jumping In Brazil | Horrific Video

Brazil: A 21-year-old woman died after allegedly being launched without a safety rope during a bungee jumping activity in Limeira, in the interior of São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. The incident took place at Trilha da Ponte do Esqueleto, a location known for adventure activities, according to Brazilian media reports.

It is reported that the organisers forgot to attach the rope and launched her from a height of 40 foot off the ground.

A horrific video of the incident showed organisers holding the woman in the air and then throwing her off the bridge. People at the site were heard screaming after the fall, with one person exclaiming “Her rope!"

CNN Brasil reported that the woman was participating in the jump with instructors when the rope meant to secure her was not attached before she was launched from a height. She fell from the structure and suffered fatal injuries.

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Military Police responded to the incident and said, based on preliminary information, that the woman was accompanied by instructors at the time of the activity. People present at the spot reportedly attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the arrival of SAMU, Brazil’s emergency medical service. However, she was declared dead at the location due to multiple trauma.

Brazilian media reported that multiple people linked to the activity are being investigated in connection with the incident.

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The woman is said to have posted on social media about her going to undertake the adventurous fall just before her fatal launch. “Who was the crazy person who let me come jump off a bridge???” she had written in a post.

The shocking incident has triggered an outrage on social media, with a netizen expressing disbelief over the video, saying, "Wait! Is this a joke or what??"

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