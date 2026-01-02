This Country Is Still In 2018 While The World Is In 2026: Calendar Mystery Explained | Image: Freepik

While most of the world stepped into 2026 on January 1, Ethiopia is still living in the year 2018. Why is Ethiopia living in the past?

The East African country officially follows its own calendar called the Geʽez calendar instead of the widely used Gregorian calendar. Ge’ez calendar is a centuries-old solar calendar that runs about seven to eight years behind the Gregorian calendar used internationally.

Ethiopia entered 2018 back in September 2025, because the Ethiopian New Year begins in September, not January. So while the world changed its year in January 2026, Ethiopia was four months into 2018.

The Ethiopian calendar is derived from the ancient Coptic calendar of Egypt and has remained unchanged for centuries. Unlike the Gregorian system, it has 13 months with 12 months of exactly 30 days each, and a short 13th month called Pagume with 5 days (or six in leap years).

Ethiopia uses the Geʽez calendar officially, in courts, schools, banks, government offices and also for daily documentation.

The 7-8 year gap exists because of how the birth year of Jesus Christ was calculated. When Europe formalised the Gregorian calendar in 1582, it relied on calculations by monk Dionysius Exiguus, who placed Christ’s birth at what became “Year 1”. Ethiopian and Coptic churches, however, used older Alexandrian Christian calculations, which placed Christ’s birth several years later.

The year begins with Meskerem (September 11-October 10), followed by Tikimt (October 11-November 9), Hidar (November 10-December 9), Tahsas (December 10-January 8), Tir (January 9-February 7), Yekatit (February 8-March 9), Megabit (March 10-April 8), Miazia (April 9-May 8), Ginbot (May 9-June 7), Sene (June 8-July 7), Hamle (July 8-August 6) and Nehase (August 7-September 5). The year ends with Pagume, a short 13th month that runs from September 6-September 10, and extends to September 11 in leap years.