‘Vidhayak Uncle Hai Humare’: Man Boasting VIP Culture In Modified Scorpio Gets Perfect Lesson From Uttarakhand Police In Haridwar

The Scorpio was stopped near Chandi Ghat and was fined for the violations. | Image: X

Haridwar: In a viral video, the Uttarakhand Police stopped a black Scorpio being driven by youngsters near Chandi Ghat on Sunday. The car had been fitted with prohibited modifications such as black film and a hooter which were removed at the checkpoint.

In the clip, the officers are questioning the passengers inside the Scorpio about the stickers and tinted windows. The car also had a BJP flag fixed on the bonnet.

MLA Is Our Uncle

The car had several violations such as tinted windows, an illegal hooter and a sticker which read “MLA-Block Pramukh”. When stopped, a passenger in the car told the police “Vidhayak uncle hai humare” (Our uncle is an MLA), trying to use political connections to avoid trouble.

The cops told him that using such stickers is forbidden, to which the youth replied “Hum unke ladke hai jinki gaadi hai” (I am the son of the car's owner). “Vidhayak uncle hai humare (My uncle is the MLA)," he said.

However, the police did not hold back upon hearing this remark. Officers immediately removed the black film from the windows, took off the political sticker from the bonnet, and removed the hooter. The vehicle was also fined for violating traffic rules.

Police officials stated that pretending to be a VIP and using political influence to dodge the law will not be tolerated.

Operation Lagaam- Curbing Road Rage

These strict actions are a part of Operation Lagaam, during which 587 traffic tickets were handed out in just the past week, a clear indication that the local police are serious about tackling traffic violations.