This Insane Macro Close-up Image of Longhorn Beetle is Extremely Creepy; See the Viral Pic

This Insane Macro Close-up Image of Longhorn Beetle is Extremely Creepy | Image: X

I dare you, you’ve never seen anything like this! A mesmerizing close-up of a white-striped longhorn beetle, known as Batocera lineolata, has gone viral on social media.

Its bizarre, mask-like features have sparked comparisons to the grotesque masks worn by heavy metal band Slipknot, leaving internet users both fascinated and unsettled.

The image, initially shared on Reddit’s "Nature Is Lit" thread and Hong Kong-based social network 9GaG, has racked up over 43,000 upvotes and thousands of comments.

Since its debut on Reddit, the image has gone viral, with the thread surpassing 2 million views and spreading across various platforms.

Captured in the Wild by a Passionate Photographer

The photo was clicked by Dara Ojo, an IT professional originally from Nigeria, now living in China. Ojo, who discovered his love for photography during the pandemic, focuses on macro and wildlife photography, particularly insects.

Speaking to Newsweek, Ojo also shared, "I am a macro/wildlife photographer, so insects are my subject. I found the beetle during my early-hour photography. I wake up at 4 a.m. to capture insects because they’re more docile in the morning."

The photo was taken in Jiaxing, a city near Shanghai, with Ojo using a Nikon D500 paired with a Tamron 90mm G2 macro lens to capture the beetle’s intricate details.

"It looked just like I expected it to look. Before taking my pictures, I imagine the end result in my head. This guides the composition I aim for in my subject," he added.

Social Media Reactions

While Ojo admits the beetle isn’t among his top three favorite shots, the online response has been nothing short of overwhelming.

"I’m surprised by the reaction. People are comparing it to superheroes and villains. I’m glad it’s resonating across so many platforms," he said.

The comments poured in, with users drawing comparisons to everything from Slipknot’s masks to iconic comic book villains.

One user wrote, "Looks like a new Slipknot member."

"Completely sober, and when I first saw this, I thought it was a new comic book supervillain," another commented.

"I believe it’s a human. I’ll keep believing that until I see a zoom-out showing the whole body," a third person chimed in.

"Those water droplets make it look like a humanoid face with lips and a nose. It’s uncanny," said a fourth.

"Wow, he’s a scary badass. I hope I never run into him in a dark alley. Under a microscope," a fifth user added.