'Not A Rapist': Trump Fumes Over 'Pedophilia' Claims In White House Dinner Shooter’s Manifesto | WATCH

New Delhi: Minutes before opening fire at the high-profile White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night, suspected shooter Cole Allen allegedly sent a manifesto to his family, revealing the reasons behind the attack.

The 31-year-old taken into custody reportedly authored an anti-Trump manifesto in which he used the words "pedophile, rapist, and traitor."

“I am no longer willing to permit a paedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” the manifesto read, without naming any official or Trump in particular.

What was Trump's reaction

Trump, following the breach incident, brushed off “paedophile" charge by the shooting suspect in his manifesto in an interview and also labelled the accused, Cole Tomas Allen, as “radicalised" and “anti-Christian" and called him a “pretty sick guy".

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Slamming the media as “horrible people” for reading out the suspect’s rhetoric he said, "He did write that. I am not a rapist. I did not rape anybody. I am not a paedophile. You read that crap from some sick person."

What the manifesto read

In the alleged manifesto, Cole Allen called himself a “Friendly Federal Assassin”, revealing that he indeed had plans to assassinate administrative officials at the gala dinner. Notably, US President Donald Trump was also present at the event.

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Detailing the motive behind his action, Cole Allen wrote that he is a “citizen of the United States of America" and what his political representatives do, reflects on him.

“Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again," he also wrote.

Cole Allen, who apparently wrote the manifesto from the Hilton Hotel, also ranted about the bad security service at the premises despite it being the host of such a high-profile event.

He rhetorically asked, “What the hell is the Secret Service doing?…Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.”

The Shooting incident

Shortly after the dinner began, the shooter tore through the security and opened fire. As the shots rang, Secret Service agents swiftly surrounded Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who were seated at the front of the ballroom.

During the rapid evacuation, a panicked Trump tripped and momentarily fell down while being rushed off the stage. As many as six security agents were seen helping the President up from the ground and rushing him to a secure location.