sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 09:07 IST, July 3rd 2024

“This is Incredible”: Video of American Woman Praising Indian Healthcare System Goes Viral | WATCH

American woman astonished by the efficiency of Indian healthcare system, highlighting quick and affordable services in viral video.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Garvit Parashar
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Video of American Woman Praising Indian Healthcare System Goes
Video of American Woman Praising Indian Healthcare System Goes | Image: Instagram: MacnKeen
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

09:07 IST, July 3rd 2024

Viral