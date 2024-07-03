Published 09:07 IST, July 3rd 2024
“This is Incredible”: Video of American Woman Praising Indian Healthcare System Goes Viral | WATCH
American woman astonished by the efficiency of Indian healthcare system, highlighting quick and affordable services in viral video.
- Viral
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Garvit Parashar
Video of American Woman Praising Indian Healthcare System Goes | Image: Instagram: MacnKeen
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
09:07 IST, July 3rd 2024