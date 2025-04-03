'This is too much..': Employee Fined Rs 100 For Not Following 'Dress Code' on Gudi Padwa, Netizens React

Pune: A new employee at a Pune-based company recently shared an interesting story on Reddit, revealing she was fined ₹100 for not following the dress code at a traditional day celebration. The twist? She wasn’t dressed in anything inappropriate she just didn’t follow the theme of the event.

In her post, the employee explained that she wore a white formal shirt and jeans to the office on March 28, the day of the Gudi Padwa celebration. However, HR fined her ₹100 for not wearing traditional Indian attire, as employees were asked to dress in Indian outfits for the event.

"I wore a white formal shirt and jeans. Now, HR has fined me ₹100 for not following the dress code," she wrote in her Reddit post. While the employee didn’t reveal her identity, many netizens assumed she was a female worker.

The company had organized the Gudi Padwa celebration ahead of the actual festival, and all employees were asked to come dressed in Indian clothing. However, this employee, who had only been with the company for less than a month, didn’t own a traditional outfit. She said she couldn’t afford to buy one since it was the end of the month and she was still settling into a new city, job, and lifestyle.

"Everything is new for me new city, new people, new office and I didn’t have a traditional outfit with me," the employee shared on Reddit. "Since it’s the month-end, I didn’t have enough money to buy one," she added.

The incident sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning whether it was fair for companies to fine employees for not adhering to dress codes during informal celebrations.

"Aisa bhi hone laga ab? (Even such things have started happening now?)" one Reddit user commented, while another added, "This! This This so much this!"

Others expressed disbelief, saying they had never faced fines for not following festive dress codes at their workplaces. "If this is true and the company’s HR fines you ₹100, then they are a laughingstock," one netizen wrote.