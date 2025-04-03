Bengaluru Horror: Woman Dragged to Isolated Area In Front of Brother, Raped

Bengaluru: A woman was dragged to an isolated area and then raped when she was travelling home, with her brother. The victim's brother was restrained by a man while the other grabbed the victim and raped her.

The woman's screams attracted attention and the locals gathered for help; one of the accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

Bengaluru Woman Assaulted and Raped Last Night, Case Registered

In a horrific incident that was reported in Mahadevapura near the KR Puram Railway Station in Bengaluru at around 1:30 am last night, a woman from Bihar was subjected to assault and rape, while she was going home with her brother. One of the two accused has been arrested, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Bengaluru Horror: How Young Woman Was Dragged In Front of Brother & Raped Was Helped by Locals

The victim, who was working in Kerala with her sister and brother-in-law, had recently quit her job and was coming to Bengaluru from Ernakulam. After arriving in the city, she informed her cousin who asked her to get off at the KR Puram Railway Station, where her brother met her and the two went to Mahadevapura to get some food.

At that moment, two unknown men appeared in front of them from nowhere and while one restrained the brother tightly, the other dragged the sister to an isolated area and raped her. The locals rushed for help after hearing the victim's screams and caught hold of one of the attackers, who was later handed over to the police. The accused, identified as Asif, has been arrested.