This Viral Video of 'High-Fiving Principal' Is the Best Thing You'll See on Internet Today

This Viral Video of 'High Five Principal' Is the Best Thing You'll See on Internet Today | Image: X

A video of a school principal greeting students with high-fives, fist bumps, and hugs is winning hearts across the internet. Zac Bauermaster, who serves as a principal at a school in the United States, has become a viral sensation for creating a warm and welcoming environment for his students, a place where kids feel happy and excited to come every day as he said.

In the widely shared clip, Zac can be seen interacting with students giving high-fives in the hallways, hugging them in the canteen, and even fist bumping kids at the bus parking lot. His positive energy and friendly approach have made many on the internet wish they had a principal like him during their school days.

After the video went viral, Zac shared a follow-up video thanking everyone for the love and encouragement he received. He also explained why he goes the extra mile for his students.

“I just want to say thank you for the response and encouragement that has come from that video,” Zac said in the video.

He then spoke about a personal moment when his own daughter started kindergarten. “We are sending the school our very best, we want them to give her their best,” he said.

“As a principal, I always think about that families are sending us their very best every single day, and it’s our responsibility to give them our very best too,” he added.

A Principal Every Child Deserves