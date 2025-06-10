Three Indian Breakfasts In TasteAtals' 'Top 50 Breakfast In The World', Netizens Want More On The List

Three Indian Breakfasts In TasteAtals' 'Top 50 Breakfast In The World' | Image: Shutterstock

Top 50 Breakfast Dishes: TasteAtlas, an experiential travel online guide for traditional food that collates authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes, has revealed a list of 'Top 50 Breakfast Dishes in the World,' and guess what? Three of the Indian delicacies made it to the list.

Misal, Paratha, and Chole Bhature are 17th, 22nd, and 31st on the list, respectively. This does not come as a shock as all these dishes are staple in Indian households. However, netizens have some interesting remarks to add following the list's revelation.

What is TasteAtlas?

A 'world atlas' of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants. It is an interactive global food map that contains over 10,000 dishes, drinks, and ingredients, along with 9,000 restaurants.

Founded in 2015 by Croatian journalist and entrepreneur Matija Babić, the project was launched in 2018 after years of research and development.

The site uses gastronomy professionals' and critics' reviews instead of user-generated content which according to the company increases trustworthiness.

To preserve traditional recipes, promote authentic restaurants, and source ingredients, the company indulges in rigorous research to create a list of authentic traditional dishes worth trying across the globe.

Indian Breakfast Options Listed On TasteAtlas

The site recently released a list of 'Top 50 Breakfast Dishes in the World,' and three of the Indian dishes were on the list.

Misal from Maharashtra, India was in 17th position with the most iconic place to relish this delicacy mentioned as 'Bedekar Misal' in Pune.

Next Indian breakfast on the list was 'Paratha,' a staple Indian dish. The best place to have this as mentioned on the site is, 'Amrik Sukhdev' in Murthal.

The last one will bring a smile to your face, and that is 'Chole Bhature' in the 31st position. The best place to have this all-time-favorite Punjabi dish is 'Chache Di Hatti' in New Delhi according to TasteAtlas.

