Circus Horror: Tiger Leaps Out Of Arena, Roams Loose Amid Shrieking Crowd | VIDEO

Moscow: A terrifying incident occurred at a circus in Russa when a tiger escaped its enclosure, creating panic as it roamed near a crowd of spectators. Videos of the event have gone viral, showing the predator prowling amongst frightened humans.

A video from the 'Dovgaluk Circus' in Rostov-on-Don showed performers performing an act with three tigers in an arena enclosed with a net, as the crowd enjoyed the performance. Suddenly, the net fell loose, taking the animals by surprise.

One of the tigers was then seen leaping out of the arena and charging towards the crowd, who were heard screaming in horror.

Parents were seen clutching their children close to them as the man-eater moved in the audience stands. Meanwhile, the organisers advised the crowd to stay calm so that the tiger would not be scared.

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Tiger prowling in audience stand in Russian circus

Tiger Put In Enclosure

Circus director Nikolai Dovgaluk said that no injuries or untoward incident took place. He said a trainer put a collar on the tiger and led it to the enclosure.

“It's not that there was 100% no threat to the audience, but these are tame tigers, meaning they're trained like tame animals," he added.

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‘Scary’

Reacting to a video, a netizen said, "Forget fight or flight—I’m unlocking a third mode: vanish."

Another said, “Scary!” A man quipped, "Smartest cameraman on earth. That would be when I stop filming, too."

Several people called for shutting down circuses that use animals for entertainment shows, with one commenting, "Shut down all the circuses that abuse animals and you'll see that these things won't happen again." Another said, “Ban these acts. There is nothing glamorous here. It’s abuse.”